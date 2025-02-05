Goedert (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
Goedert didn't take part in drills during the first week of Super Bowl prep due to an ankle injury, but the Eagles didn't hand him a designation on last Friday's practice report, indicating that there was little worry about his availability for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Indeed, with an uncapped session under his belt to begin this week, he's set to serve as Philadelphia's top tight end this weekend.
