Goedert hauled in four of six targets for 43 yards in Monday's 10-7 victory over the Packers.

Goedert finished Monday's low-scoring affair as the Eagles' second-leading receiver behind WR DeVonta Smith (4-69-1). It was also Goedert's third best receiving total in what has been a touchdown-dependent campaign. The 30-year-old is currently sitting on seven touchdowns (career high) to go along with 34 receptions and 332 yards in eight active games this season. Goedert checks in as a top-10 tight end in fantasy heading into next Sunday's tilt against Detroit.