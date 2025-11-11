Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Gains 43 yards Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert hauled in four of six targets for 43 yards in Monday's 10-7 victory over the Packers.
Goedert finished Monday's low-scoring affair as the Eagles' second-leading receiver behind WR DeVonta Smith (4-69-1). It was also Goedert's third best receiving total in what has been a touchdown-dependent campaign. The 30-year-old is currently sitting on seven touchdowns (career high) to go along with 34 receptions and 332 yards in eight active games this season. Goedert checks in as a top-10 tight end in fantasy heading into next Sunday's tilt against Detroit.
