Goedert caught five of six targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over Jacksonville.

Goedert was Jalen Hurts' second-favorite option Sunday, finishing just one target behind A.J. Brown. The 27-year-old is off to a promising start in 2022, racking up 240 yards and a touchdown on an 80 percent catch rate through four contests. Goedert remains a strong play at a shallow fantasy position against the Cardinals next Sunday.