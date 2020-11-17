Goedert caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Giants.

Goedert was on the field for all but five of the Eagles' 67 plays on offense and got more attention in his second game back from injury. Carson Wentz continued to divide targets up evenly, sending at least five to six different receivers. The impending return of Zach Ertz could muddle things even more for Goedert's outlook going forward.