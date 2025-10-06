Goedert brought in three of nine targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Goedert was surprisingly second on the Eagles in targets, but he had the third-fewest receiving yards during an inefficient afternoon against a tough Denver defense. Nevertheless, Goedert got into the end zone for the third time in the last two games on a two-yard catch just past the halfway point of the second quarter. Goedert has all four of his touchdowns this season in the last three games, and although he's only averaging 8.9 yards per reception, he remains an intriguing option at his position for a favorable road Week 6 matchup against the Giants on Thursday night.