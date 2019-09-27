Goedert brought in two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Goedert corralled a three-yard scoring toss with 2:45 left in the second quarter to erase a 13-7 deficit. The second-year tight end has recently been affected by a calf injury, but he battled through across two games in five days and will now have a chance at an extended layoff ahead of a Week 5 interconference battle against the Jets.