Goedert caught three of his six targets for 41 yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants.

Goedert didn't make his first catch until the final drive of the first half and surprisingly didn't get much more involved after Jeffery was ruled out of the remainder of the game with a foot injury. The South Dakota State product did contribute to the victory, however, as his 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter helped set up the game-tying touchdown. He's now seen at least six targets in four-straight games, but his red-zone involvement continues to be hit-or-miss heading into a Week 15 matchup with Washington.