Goedert caught three of six targets for 57 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Patriots.

Goedert was unable to bring down a pair of throws in the end zone, but he was otherwise productive for a second straight week, leaving his preseason stat line at seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He seems to have the No. 2 job at tight end locked down, putting him just one Zach Ertz injury away from seeing regular targets in what could be an excellent offense. There's also some opportunity for a larger-than-expected contribution early in the season, as the Eagles would be more inclined to use two-TE sets if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't available.