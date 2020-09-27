Goedert (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Goedert limped off the field after making a seven-yard catch and had his left ankle examined on the sideline before the visit to the locker room. It's unclear if he'll be able to return, but in Goedert's absence Zach Ertz should have plenty of opportunity to produce with just Richard Rodgers to worry about in his position group.