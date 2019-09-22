Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Going through pregame workout
Goedert (calf) ran routes and caught passes during a workout ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Goedert's status for Week is contingent on his ability to get through the activity unscathed, but McManus noted that the tight end is wearing a sleeve on his left calf and doesn't "look 100 percent." The Eagles will make a final decision on Goedert's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Improves in Saturday's practice•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Missing at practice again•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: No activity Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not ruled out for Week 3•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Re-injures same calf•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...