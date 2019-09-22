Goedert (calf) ran routes and caught passes during a workout ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Goedert's status for Week is contingent on his ability to get through the activity unscathed, but McManus noted that the tight end is wearing a sleeve on his left calf and doesn't "look 100 percent." The Eagles will make a final decision on Goedert's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.