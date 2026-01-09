Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Goedert missed Week 18, but so did some of Philadelphia's healthy starters. He was then limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday this week before upgrading to full participation Friday. Goedert should be ready for his usual every-down role come Sunday.
