Goedert (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Cowboys.

After opening the week with two missed practices, the veteran tight end returned to full work Saturday, which was enough for him to fade an injury tag for Monday night's contest. Both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have been ruled out, so Goedert and rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon should command the majority of targets from quarterback Tanner McKee. Goedert has a 12-99-0 receiving line on 17 targets over his last two games.