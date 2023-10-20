Goedert (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami.
Goedert was a limited practice participant throughout the week and should be ready for his usual three-down role Sunday night. He's produced just one big receiving line in six tries this year, but better days should be ahead given that his playing time and usage stats don't look much different from last season's.
