Goedert caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.

The Eagles' No. 2 tight end has carved out a consistent role for himself, finding the end zone in three of the last four games and catching at least three passes in five straight. Goedert's production has remained steady even with Zach Ertz having a couple of huge performances in the last two weeks, which bodes well for the second-year player heading into Week 12's clash with a Seattle defense that has struggled to cover TEs all year.