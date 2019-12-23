Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Grabs TD in crucial win
Goedert caught nine of 12 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.
Zach Ertz missed most of the first half due to injured ribs, but the Eagles' passing game didn't miss a beat with Goedert taking his place as Carson Wentz's most trusted option. The second-year tight end is having a solid finish to the campaign, catching 33 of 45 targets for 321 yards and two TDs over the last six games, and he could see another elevated workload in Week 17 if Ertz is less than 100 percent.
