Goedert officially was diagnosed with a right forearm injury during Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

At the end of a 28-yard catch and run, Goedert had his right arm twisted to the ground and also landed hard on that region, which forced him to the locker room late in the third quarter. Per Zangaro, X-rays were ordered up for Goedert before he was deemed questionable to return. Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam are the only other healthy tight ends on the active roster with Grant Calcaterra (concussion) inactive.