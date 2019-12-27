Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Headed for busy afternoon
Goedert will operate as the Eagles' top tight end Sunday against the Giants, with Zach Ertz (ribs) ruled out for the game, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Goedert has already been handling a three-down role, with injuries forcing the Eagles to rely on multi-TE formations nearly every week. He's working on a six-game streak with six or more targets, including a 9-91-1 receiving line in last week's 17-9 win over the Cowboys. Goedert is locked in as a central figure in the Eagles' passing game and could push for double-digit targets again with Ertz temporarily out of the picture.
