Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Held to 24 yards on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert finished with two receptions on five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over Detroit.
Goedert was held in check in what turned out to be a defensive battle between NFC contenders on Sunday Night Football. The two receptions marked the 30-year-old's lowest total since his one-catch effort back in Week 2. The five targets were on par with the 4.3 the tight end averaged coming into the contest, hinting at Sunday's dud simply being a down game from Goedert. The Eagles will take on the Cowboys next Sunday, who Goedert recorded a 7-44-0 line against when the two teams met back in Week 1.
