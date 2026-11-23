Goedert caught his only target for 38 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Goedert turned his only look from Joe Milton into Philadelphia's longest pass play of the game. This was Goedert's second one-catch performance in eight appearances this season, but he recorded at least four receptions in each of the other six games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since a two-TD performance in the season opener, but perhaps a Thanksgiving matchup with the generous Dallas defense can help Goedert end that drought.