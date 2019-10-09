Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Held to one catch
Goedert caught one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.
Goedert got in on the action late in the first quarter with an 11-yard reception. He had a second short reception called back due to penalty, but was not targeted after Philadelphia's first drive of the second half. The former second-round pick had been dealing with a calf issue since training camp and has yet to find a groove with just one score on the season and he has yet to reach 20 yards in a game. Minnesota's sixth-ranked pass defense will be a tough opponent to heat up against.
