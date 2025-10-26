Goedert caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

While he didn't see much volume, Goedert celebrated National Tight End Day in style with a six-yard TD in the second quarter and a 17-yard score in the fourth. The veteran TE will be disappointed he won't get to play the Giants again in 2025 after racking up 12 catches on 14 targets for 138 yards and three touchdowns against them in two meetings. Goedert rolls into the Eagles' Week 9 bye with an overall 30-289-7 line on 39 targets through seven contests.