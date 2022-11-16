Goedert (shoulder) hopes to return after the four-week minimum and play in a Dec. 18 game against the Bears, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling the tight end out for at least four games. Goedert hopes it won't be any more than that but will still need to see how his shoulder responds in the coming weeks. The Eagles are left with Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson at tight end.