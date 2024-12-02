Goedert is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Goedert caught three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt in the second half. His 17-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter accounted for Philadelphia's first points. Grant Calcaterra operated as Philadelphia's top tight end when Goedert missed four games due to a hamstring injury earlier this season.
