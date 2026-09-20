Goedert is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury.

Goedert reeled in one of two targets for a four-yard gain before leaving the game in the first half after he appeared to get upended while run blocking, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to McLane, Goedert checked into the medical tent to be evaluated further, but the Eagles could examine him more thoroughly in the locker room before deciding whether he's able to return to the contest. The Eagles will be left with Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins as their options at tight end if Goedert ends up sitting out for the rest of the game.