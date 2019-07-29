Goedert has made a number of plays and seen increased reps so far in camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles seem to be emphasizing two-tight end formations more this preseason and are getting the ball in his hands close to the line of scrimmage. After a solid spring, Goedert has continued to make plays early in camp. If his role continues to grow, he could have value beyond being merely Zach Ertz's handcuff.

