Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Impressing in camp
Goedert has made a number of plays and seen increased reps so far in camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles seem to be emphasizing two-tight end formations more this preseason and are getting the ball in his hands close to the line of scrimmage. After a solid spring, Goedert has continued to make plays early in camp. If his role continues to grow, he could have value beyond being merely Zach Ertz's handcuff.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Enjoying second offseason•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Shut out of playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Snags three passes in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes two grabs in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Draws five targets, reaches pay dirt•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Shut out of win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green to miss 6-8 weeks
With A.J. Green expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury, Jamey Eisenberg looks into...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watkins
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, 2019 targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.