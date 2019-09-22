Goedert (calf) looked surprisingly better at Saturday's practice and is now considered a pregame decision for Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Goedert is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game. Even if he does play, Goedert's fantasy value remains modest, so long as Zach Ertz (who has been targeted 23 times in two games to date) remains healthy and available.