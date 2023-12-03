Goedert (forearm) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Goedert will miss a third consecutive contest due to the broken right forearm that he suffered Week 9, but he made notable progress in his recovery effort during Week 13 prep, catching passes on the side Thursday before returning to practice as a limited participant Friday. With Goedert sidelined, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) will handle most of the tight end reps for the Eagles, while Albert Okwuegbunam is on hand for his typical handful of snaps. Goedert will set his sights on returning to action next Sunday night at Dallas.