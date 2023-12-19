Goedert secured four of nine targets for 30 yards in the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.
Goedert finished with the second-most targets on the night for the Eagles yet did little with them, leading to his second straight 4-30 line. The veteran tight end's target total tied a season high, but Goedert has now been at 50 receiving yards or less in four straight contests heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Giants on Christmas Day.
