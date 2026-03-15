Goedert and the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles pushed Goedert's void date back to Monday, and the two sides have finally come to an agreement on a one-year deal. The total compensation has yet to be announced, but EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the contract agreement means that the Eagles will avoid a $20 million dead cap hit. Questions still hover over the status of A.J. Brown heading into the 2026 season, but the Eagles will at least have a reliable target for Jalen Hurts in Goedert. The veteran tight end led Philadelphia last season with a career-high 11 touchdowns (across 15 regular-season games) and ranked third in catches and receiving yards behind Brown and DeVonta Smith. Goedert will lead the Eagles' tight end group that also consists of Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt and Cameron Latu.