Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Into medical tent early
Goedert had to go to the medical tent with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
To add insult to injury, Goedert also fumbled on the play to set Dallas up in Eagles territory. Further word on his status should surface before long.
