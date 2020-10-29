Goedert (lower leg/ankle) said Thursday that he hasn't ruled himself out from playing this weekend against the Cowboys, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

When Goedert was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his tibia in addition to a high-ankle sprain, the prevailing expectation was that he would be sidelined through the Eagles' Week 9 bye. However, after taking part in practice Wednesday when the Eagles designated him to return from IR, Goedert noted that his ankle responded well to the activity, leaving the possibility open for him to return to action sooner than expected. For now, the Eagles are labeling Goedert as day-to-day and are non-committal on his status for Week 8, so an official word on his status may not come until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, the deadline for the Eagles to add him to the roster ahead of the game against Dallas. If the Eagles err on the side of caution and keep Goedert on IR through their bye, Richard Rodgers would be in store for another turn as the team's top tight end.