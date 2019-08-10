Goedert (calf) is labeled week-to-week, but Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger does not believe the tight end will play for the rest of the preseason.

Goedert didn't play in the team's opening preseason contest but the injury wasn't believed to be serious. In any case, the Eagles are likely just taking precautions with their second-year tight end considering the lack of news prior to Saturday's announcement.