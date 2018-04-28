Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Lands with Eagles

The Eagles selected Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

The Super Bowl champions traded up ahead of the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Tight end may not have been a pressing need for the Eagles with Zach Ertz already in place, but it's possible that Goedert was the top player on Philadelphia's board and that was enough for them to make the trade up to 49. Goedert comes from South Dakota State but he possesses a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He dominated the competition during his collegiate career, highlighted by a 92-catch, 1,293-yard season in 2016 that also had 11 touchdowns. Goedert is a solid candidate to absorb the snaps left behind by Trey Burton.