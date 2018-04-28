Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Lands with Eagles
The Eagles selected Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 49th overall.
The Super Bowl champions traded up ahead of the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Tight end may not have been a pressing need for the Eagles with Zach Ertz already in place, but it's possible that Goedert was the top player on Philadelphia's board and that was enough for them to make the trade up to 49. Goedert comes from South Dakota State but he possesses a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He dominated the competition during his collegiate career, highlighted by a 92-catch, 1,293-yard season in 2016 that also had 11 touchdowns. Goedert is a solid candidate to absorb the snaps left behind by Trey Burton.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...