Goedert caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Goedert was comfortably quarterback Carson Wentz's favorite target, as he led the Eagles in all major receiving categories. Along with a 27-yard reception, Goedert's night was highlighted by his three-yard touchdown just before halftime. That play gave Goedert a score in consecutive games, and the tight end has topped 70 yards both of the last two weeks as well. Although teammate Zach Ertz (ankle) stands a chance of returning in Week 13 versus the Packers, Goedert should remain heavily involved as one of his team's few reliable pass-catching options.