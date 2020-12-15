Goedert caught four of his six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

Goedert saw more targets than any other Eagle and tied for the club lead in catches. He also came just three yards shy of the top mark in receiving yards, perhaps highlighting the shortcomings of Eagles pass catchers with Jalen Hurts under center. On the bright side for the South Dakota State product, he has at least four catches and six targets in five-straight contests and was on the field for 59 snaps, nine more than Zach Ertz.