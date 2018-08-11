Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Leaves practice with trainers
Goedert exited to the locker room with trainers during Saturday's practice session, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Goedert didn't make an immediate or eventual return to practice following the issue, which could have major implications depending on the reasoning behind his departure. The second-round pick is expected to fill the role as the second-string tight end behind Zach Ertz after the team released Brent Celek and performed well in his first preseason action with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. More information on his injury may be disclosed following the practice session, providing a clearer picture of his availability moving forward.
