Goedert is "expected to miss some time" after injuring his left ankle during Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goedert didn't play beyond the first quarter, finishing with one seven-yard catch. The Eagles will order up a battery of tests, including an MRI, to get to the bottom of the matter, but it appears there's some doubt about his upcoming availability. The team travels to San Francisco next Sunday, a game in which Zach Ertz may have all the targets he can handle due to injuries to Goedert and the wide receiver corps.