Goedert was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a calf injury.

It's a new injury, though likely not a major one, with Goedert managing a limited practice on a day when four other starters were held out. WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) was one of those starters, which means Philadelphia's subsequent injury reports will need to be monitored. Brown didn't have much production in 2025 prior to Sunday's win over Minnesota, but he's leading the Eagles in targets again, with his 7.3 per game accounting for 27.4 percent of the team total. Goedert, meanwhile, has accounted for 21.7 percent of Philadelphia's targets in his six active games, averaging a career-high 6.0 targets per contest even after a quiet Week 7 with just 18 yards on three looks.