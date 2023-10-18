Goedert was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a groin injury.

Aside from a 8-117-1 performance on nine targets Week 5 at the Rams, Goedert has accounted for just 18 catches (on 27 targets) for 130 yards and no scores in his other five contests this season. With a health concern in tow to kick off Week 7 prep, his status will be one to watch as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.