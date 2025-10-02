Goedert (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

One day removed from not practicing due to a knee injury Wednesday, Goedert got back on the practice field, albeit with a cap on his reps. He thus has one more chance to get back to all activity Friday, at which point the Eagles could tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. In three appearances this season, Goedert has compiled a 12-114-3 line on 13 targets, with all three scores coming over the last two contests.