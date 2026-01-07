Goedert (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Goedert didn't take part in Week 18 prep due to a knee injury and was sidelined for this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Now that he's back on the practice field, he at least has made some progress in his recovery, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice this week before the Eagles potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.