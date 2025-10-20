Goedert brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Goedert was a distant third in receiving yards and saw only half the targets of the runner-up in that category, A.J. Brown. The veteran tight end has taken a more prominent role in the offense on certain weeks so far this season -- none more prominently than in Week 6 against the Giants (9-110-1) -- but Goedert is still a clear third cog behind DeVonta Smith and Brown and has 37 receiving yards or fewer in four of the last five games. Goedert gets another crack at the G-Men in a Week 8 home matchup next Sunday afternoon.