Goedert caught two of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys.

Goedert was asked to stay back and block a little more than he is used to following the early departure of star right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion), which is part of the reason he finished with such a forgettable stat line. The 27-year-old was providing consistent production with at least six standard fantasy points in every game prior to Sunday's dud. Goedert's fantasy managers will have to wait until after the Eagles' upcoming bye week to see if he can bounce back against the Steelers on Oct. 30.