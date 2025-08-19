Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Limited with injury Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Goedert and DeVonta Smith (groin), who did not practice, are new additions to Tuesday's injury report, while A.J. Brown (hamstring) also remained sidelined due to an injury he's dealt with for the majority of training camp. While Goedert practicing in a limited fashion suggests he's only dealing with a minor injury, that could be enough for him to be held out of Friday's preseason finale against the Jets, in the event that the rest of Philadelphia's starters do suit up for exhibition action.
