Goedert (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's estimated practice.

Goedert, who led the Eagles with four catches for 56 yards (four targets) during the team's divisional-round win over the Rams, appears to have picked up an ankle issue during last Sunday's' contest. The starting tight end will have two more chances to upgrade his practice level ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington. Through two playoff games thus far Goedert has posted an 8-103-1 receiving line on 10 targets, so it would be a notable blow for Philadelphia's game if he's less than 100 percent to face the Commanders.