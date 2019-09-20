Play

Goedert (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Goedert was able to log a limited practice Friday, but EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer relays via coach Doug Pederson that the tight end profiles as a game-day call for Sunday's 1:00 ET tilt. In any case, Goedert's fantasy value remains modest, so long long as Zach Ertz (who has been targeted 23 times in two games to date) remains healthy and available.

