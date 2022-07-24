Goedert will enter training camp as the Eagles' starting tight end for the first time in his career, Dave Spadaro of the team's official website.

The 2018 second-round pick was a big part of Philadelphia's offense each of his first four seasons, but most of that time was spent working as the No. 2 behind Zach Ertz in schemes that used a lot of multi-TE looks. The team finally moved on from Ertz midway through last season, right around the same time coach Nick Sirianni switched to a run-first approach. While the Eagles may shift toward a more balanced, unpredictable approach this year, a big part of the reason is offseason acquisition A.J. Brown, who also represents stiff target competition. Still, there's a chance for Goedert to break out in Year 5, with he, Brown and DeVonta Smith clearly the top three weapons for young QB Jalen Hurts.