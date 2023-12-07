Goedert (forearm) practiced fully Thursday.

The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday, when Goedert was listed as full, so his ability to handle an entire practice one day later puts him one step closer to making his first appearance since Week 9. Aside from getting blanked on one target in the season opener, he made multiple catches from Weeks 2 through his last appearance, compiling a 38-410-2 line on 51 targets in eight games. Goedert will slot back in as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end Sunday night in Dallas alongside the team's top two wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.