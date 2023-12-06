Goedert (forearm) was listed as a full on Wednesday's practice estimate.

This marks Goedert's second on-field appearance since fracturing his right forearm back in Week 9, and an uncapped walkthrough signifies that he's ready to return to action. Prior to the injury, he never fell below a 76 percent snap share on a weekly basis, resulting in a 38-410-2 line on 52 targets in nine games. Assuming he suits up Sunday night at Dallas, Goedert should be poised for a similar workload alongside wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.