Goedert (shoulder) didn't anything definitive Wednesday, but he took part in practice and appears on track to play Sunday against the Bears, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Goedert won't be included on the official injury report because he's technically still on injured reserve. The Eagles designated him for return Wednesday, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team while not counting against the active roster. He'll likely be back on the roster soon enough, however, and quite possibly in time for Sunday's meeting with the Bears. The tight end has already missed the IR minimum of four games.